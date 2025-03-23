Analyst Reveals Why Browns Should Draft Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns are looking for their franchise quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders will most likely be available by the time they’re on the clock with the No. 2 pick.

However, Sanders’ tape is fairly underwhelming, and there are plenty of reasons not to be excited about this selection.

Nevertheless, even if that’s the case, Tim Bielik of Cleveland.com believes Sanders’ intangibles are more than worth the high selection:

“But where Sanders impresses is with the things you can’t easily see in film study: intelligence, work ethic and ball placement. Joe Burrow doesn’t have an elite arm, but he wins with those three tools and took his team to a Super Bowl. If Sanders can be 80-85% of what Burrow is, it’s worth this pick,” Bielik said.

That’s a rather simple argument and one that might not convince a lot of people.

Sanders’ decision-making as a passer has been very good, but he’s also been sacked a lot because of it.

Granted, he didn’t play behind a good offensive line, but he still held onto the football for longer than he should’ve many times.

Some players are able to improve that with proper coaching, but others make that a part of their identity.

Sanders has been in the spotlight for his entire life, and he’s clearly not afraid of the big moment or being overwhelmed by pressure or attention.

Then again, his status as a “celebrity quarterback” also draws some major concerns, as the team has already dealt with too much unnecessary drama at the quarterback position, and having Deion Sanders looming around might not be a positive thing.

Whatever this team does about Sanders will be talked about and lead to some heated debates, and it’s hard to know for sure what they intend to do.

