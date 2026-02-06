Insider Predicts How Long Todd Monken Will Last In Cleveland

Todd Monken hasn’t even coached a game for the Cleveland Browns, and people are already talking about how long he’ll have the job. That may be just the way it is for a franchise that has struggled to get its head coach right for so long.

Even a two-time NFL Coach of the Year wasn’t good enough, with Kevin Stefanski getting fired after six seasons. Now, his replacement’s fortunes are being greeted with skepticism.

Given an over/under of 2.5 years, insider Tony Grossi predicted how long Monken will coach the Browns, saying it will be longer than that.

“I’ll say over. I’ve come around to it. I see the logic in it, and I see the potential payoff of it, and I’m OK with it, and I think we oughta give him a chance,” Grossi said.

Over/Under – Todd Monken coaches the Browns 2.5 years. "I'll say over," – @TonyGrossi 👀 pic.twitter.com/5BEl02QpE8 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 6, 2026

The questions are somewhat deserved after Cleveland made Monken one of the oldest first-time head coaches in NFL history following a lengthy search process. Having just turned 60, his age alone could limit the duration of his tenure.

The Browns certainly expect it to be a long one, as Monken just became their 10th new head coach since 2002, which is second in the NFL behind only the Las Vegas Raiders franchise, which is reportedly about to hire Klint Kubiak for their 13th in that time. The list of failures is long, and unfortunately, most have a background as a coordinator before being hired.

Monken was already facing a difficult task in trying to turn the team around after it won eight games the past two seasons, and just six before the final two weeks of the 2025 campaign. Though he is known for his offensive acumen, the lack of a true franchise quarterback could make it difficult to find success on that side of the ball until they get one.

Now, their powerful defense is in flux with the reported resignation of coordinator Jim Schwartz. Though the Browns wanted him to stay and work under Monken, the hard feelings of being passed over for the top job were too much to overcome.

So, having just completed a methodical search with some unintended consequences, the Browns likely do not want to have to do so again before it’s absolutely necessary.

