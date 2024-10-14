Analyst Reveals Why ‘It’s Time To Give Up’ On Deshaun Watson

With a 1-5 record, the Cleveland Browns have seemingly hit a crisis point despite having a decent amount of talent on the roster.

They have numerous problems, but many would agree their biggest problem is quarterback Deshaun Watson, who simply isn’t anywhere near the player he was a few years ago while with the Houston Texans.

In Sunday’s 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he completed 16 of 23 passes, but he threw for just 168 yards and had no touchdowns while getting sacked five times.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN not only said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Browns should “give up on” Watson, but he also pointed out that the signal-caller is “off to the worst start in modern league history.”

New free column: It's time for the Browns to give up on Deshaun Watson, who is off to the worst start in modern league history. Since 2007, out of 566 passers through six weeks, Watson ranks: QBR: 558th

Yds/Dropback: 565th

First Down Rate: 566thhttps://t.co/2sRVcLHv8W pic.twitter.com/qTubGAAztL — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 14, 2024

Many others have urged Cleveland to give up on the 29-year-old and go with backup Jameis Winston, the former No. 1 overall pick in 2015.

Through six games, Watson has thrown for just 1,020 yards and five touchdowns and has completed only 61.3 percent of his pass attempts, and he has gotten sacked a league-high 31 times.

Granted, their offensive line is banged up, but Watson’s production ever since coming to Cleveland in 2022 has been a far cry from the numbers he put up with regularity in Houston between 2018 and 2020.

Back then, he was one of the NFL’s more accurate and reliable quarterbacks, and he led everyone in passing yards in 2020.

With Watson looking like a shell of his former self, the Browns have set a new record for offensive ineptitude by becoming the first team in league history to score fewer than 20 points in each of its first six games of the season.

The Browns have now become the first team in 10 years to score under 20 points in each of its first 6 games of the season. Cleveland has now scored once in its last 29 drives. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 13, 2024

They will host the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday in what has to be an absolute must-win contest.

