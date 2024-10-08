Analyst Reveals Wild Stat About Browns’ Offense On 3rd Down

The Cleveland Browns went through a bit of a personnel overhaul this offseason.

Former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and multiple position coaches were let go, and it seemed like Ken Dorsey was a match made in heaven for Kevin Stefanski.

He had success with mobile and athletic quarterbacks in the past, and the fans hoped they could bring some juice to their run-heavy offense.

Fast forward to Week 5, and the early returns haven’t been as swift as expected.

As pointed out by Matt Wilson on X, the average yards to go for the Browns’ offense on third downs is 8.95 yards, meaning they’re constantly facing third-and-nine.

The “average yards to go” for the Cleveland #Browns offense on 3rd downs in 2024 is 8.95 yards. Consistently 3rd & 9. How can an NFL offense be this inept on 1st and 2nd down?#DawgPound #NFL — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) October 7, 2024

Needless to say, this speaks volumes about how bad and inefficient the offense has been on the first two downs.

Deshaun Watson hasn’t played well at all, but he’s not the only one to blame for the team’s shortcomings.

Amari Cooper doesn’t look happy out there, and he’s dropped multiple passes he’d usually catch.

The offensive line has struggled with a plethora of injuries, and that has also prevented them from being able to establish the run.

Whatever the case, it seems like Dorsey hasn’t been the solution for this team.

Whether it’s because of Stefanski calling the plays, the injuries, Watson’s apparent lack of confidence, or all of the above.

The fact of the matter is that someone has to change for this team to have an opportunity to salvage this season.

Needless to say, that will be way easier said than done at this point.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals 1 Option To Move On From Deshaun Watson