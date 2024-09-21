Report: Talk Of A Deshaun Watson Suspension Continues ‘In League Circles’

On the Monday after Cleveland’s season opener, reports emerged about a new civil lawsuit that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could face in the future.

The new allegations date back to October 2020, meaning Watson was still a member of the Houston Texans at the time.

Watson has faced similar allegations of wrongdoing before this suit, and the NFL suspended the quarterback for 11 games during the 2022 season – his first in Cleveland.

The new lawsuit could cause more issues for Watson within the league, according to a new report by insider Mike Florio.

The report suggested that talk persists about Watson facing yet another suspension for the alleged misconduct, Florio reported.

“There’s no specific news for now,” Florio wrote, adding, “However, there’s chatter in league circles regarding a potential suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy.”

How quickly the events surrounding this new lawsuit unfold is another issue surrounding the discussions, according to the insider.

“Will the league feel compelled to expedite the situation, resolving it during the 2024 season? Or will the league be content to wait to proceed in the offseason?” Florio wrote.

Florio even suggested the Browns are “preparing for the possibility that a suspension will be pursued” by examining their available options should the league act this season.

Cleveland has Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on their roster as backup to Watson, giving the Browns multiple options without making a roster move.

The Browns face the New York Giants this Sunday, and all indications point to Watson starting the game against the NFC East opponent.

