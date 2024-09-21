Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, September 21, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Report: Talk Of A Deshaun Watson Suspension Continues ‘In League Circles’

Report: Talk Of A Deshaun Watson Suspension Continues ‘In League Circles’

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

On the Monday after Cleveland’s season opener, reports emerged about a new civil lawsuit that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could face in the future.

The new allegations date back to October 2020, meaning Watson was still a member of the Houston Texans at the time.

Watson has faced similar allegations of wrongdoing before this suit, and the NFL suspended the quarterback for 11 games during the 2022 season – his first in Cleveland.

The new lawsuit could cause more issues for Watson within the league, according to a new report by insider Mike Florio.

The report suggested that talk persists about Watson facing yet another suspension for the alleged misconduct, Florio reported.

“There’s no specific news for now,” Florio wrote, adding, “However, there’s chatter in league circles regarding a potential suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy.”

How quickly the events surrounding this new lawsuit unfold is another issue surrounding the discussions, according to the insider.

“Will the league feel compelled to expedite the situation, resolving it during the 2024 season? Or will the league be content to wait to proceed in the offseason?” Florio wrote.

Florio even suggested the Browns are “preparing for the possibility that a suspension will be pursued” by examining their available options should the league act this season.

Cleveland has Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on their roster as backup to Watson, giving the Browns multiple options without making a roster move.

The Browns face the New York Giants this Sunday, and all indications point to Watson starting the game against the NFC East opponent.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Browns' Week 4 Opponent Will Be Missing Key Player
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Make 5 Roster Moves Saturday

16 mins ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Make Official Decision About Jack Conklin's Status

33 mins ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Insider Believes 'Breakout Game' Is Coming For 1 Player

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Analyst Reveals Wild Stat For Dustin Hopkins

4 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Las Vegas Raiders fans Pablo "Toozak" Navarro (L) and Antonio "Creeper" Vasquez pose before a game between the Raiders and the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime.

Insider Reveals Browns' Week 4 Opponent Will Be Missing Key Player

5 hours ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 30: A general view of a New York Giants helmet during OTA Offseason Workouts at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 30, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Admits He Models His Game After 1 Browns Player

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Is 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Deshaun Watson's Play

7 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jerry Jeudy Has Simple Response To Amari Cooper's Slow Start

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Analyst Reveals Statuses Of Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin For Sunday

1 day ago

The Cleveland Browns Brownie mascot on the sideline prior to the National Football League game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns on September 20, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Cleveland defeated New York 21-17.

Browns Share Phone Call When Jim Donovan Learns He'll Become A Legend

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Analyst Reveals Myles Garrett's Status For Friday's Practice

1 day ago

NFL logo

Browns Trail Only 1 NFL Franchise For Most Players On Injury Report

1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: Nathaniel Bookie Watson #LB29 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs speaks to the media during the 2024 NFL Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Make Surprise Move By Waiving Rookie Draft Pick

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Gets Honest About Amari Cooper's Struggles

2 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Says Offensive Line Has A Clear Goal

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Gets Honest About His Slow Start

2 days ago

BEREA, OH - MAY 17: Cleveland Browns draft pick Joel Bitonio #75 works out during the Cleveland Browns rookie minicamp on May 17, 2014 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Insider Reveals Likely Plan For Offensive Line On Sunday

2 days ago

Phil Dawson with guitar

Phil Dawson Shares His Thoughts On Becoming Browns Legend With Jim Donovan

2 days ago

Jim Donovan

Jim Donovan To Be Honored As Browns Legend This Sunday

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Kwon Alexander #54 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Deshaun Watson Reveals His Thoughts On 1 Former College Teammate

2 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Denzel Ward Suggests His Workload Will Increase Against Giants

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is congratulated by Amari Cooper #2 after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Addresses His Lack Of Connection With Amari Cooper

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 22: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans in the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Updates David Njoku's Status For Giants Game

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the ball as he is hit by DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Does Not Hold Back About Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Browns Nation