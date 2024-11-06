Browns Nation

Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Andrew Berry Reveals His Thoughts On Possible Offensive Staff Changes

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns revamped their offensive coaching staff in the offseason.

Fast forward to today, and that didn’t do a lot to help.

When GM Andrew Berry was asked whether he had thought about making changes to the offensive coaching staff in the offseason, he deferred (via 92.3 The Fan).

He claimed that that question was better for HC Kevin Stefanski:

“That’s probably a better question for Kevin with his staff. Every decision we make, organizationally, is with an eye toward improvement,” he said.

It’s still too early to talk about that, but with the Browns sitting on a 2-7 record and with the way they’ve performed this season, it’s not a secret that multiple people’s jobs could be in jeopardy.

Ken Dorsey, who had a lot of success with big and mobile quarterbacks in the past, hasn’t looked like the answer for this team, with or without Watson on the field.

Stefanski has finally given up play-calling duties.

That will give Dorsey more than half a season to prove what he’s got.

The team has pretty much waived the white flag during the season, but they can still use the remainder of the season to evaluate the personnel and make the decisions they need to make to get better.

This was a disappointing season by all standards, and the team shouldn’t commit to what isn’t working once the season comes to an end.

