Deshaun Watson Sends Message To His Fans After His Surgery

The Cleveland Browns are heading into a new era with Jameis Winston at quarterback after Deshaun Watson suffered a torn Achilles in their Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watson’s injury was polarizing for a number of reasons, and even though some fans cheered when he went down, he decided to address the fan base right after having surgery.

“Appreciate everyone for the prayers and love! More glory!” Watson posted on his Instagram story.

Deshaun Watson via his instagram story following his successful Achilles surgery earlier today🙏🏾 #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/PTwceZrycS — Noah Schaefer (@Brownscentral_) October 25, 2024

Watson’s performance was anything but good for the Browns this season, as he failed to throw for 200 yards in any game and got sacked 33 times.

He now has a long road ahead of him to potentially be ready for Week 1 of next season, when he’ll be just days ahead of his 30th birthday.

Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers recently recovered from Achilles injuries and look to be close to their normal selves despite being older and less reliant on athleticism than Watson is, so there is plenty of precedent for the Browns QB to come back from this.

Winston will now take the keys to this offense and see if he can do better than Watson did to generate any sort of positive momentum over the rest of the season.

Watson has two years left on his contract at just under $73 million against the salary cap each season, so the Browns need to continue to do everything possible to make this union work, because there is no clear way off this ride.

