Analyst Rips Browns For Questionable QB Trade

The Cleveland Browns have finally put together their quarterback room.

They did so after months of speculation about whether they would carry four signal-callers on their 53-man roster.

Ultimately, Kenny Pickett was the odd man out, heading to the Las Vegas Raiders shortly before the roster cut deadline.

While that makes perfect sense from a roster-building standpoint, it might not have been the best way to deal with this situation.

At least, that’s how Garrett Bush feels.

Recently, the renowned analyst called out the Browns for wasting all that time and reps on Pickett:

“The problem is this: if you liked [Kenny Pickett] so much, and you thought he was that good, would you have traded him for a fifth-round pick after you gave him all those reps? He was at the top of the pecking order. All the time while you had Kenny Pickett taking them reps, even if you liked Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, or Joe Flacco, you could have given those reps to Flacco to get more acclimated, to Dillon Gabriel if you want to see what he’s got, or to Shedeur Sanders the entire camp. But you wasted our time, energy, and effort in swapping the guy for the same thing you traded him for. It’s a wash. I argue that you are worse because now you don’t even get those reps to give. You just used them on what? Getting him ready to play with the Raiders?” Bush said.

That makes sense, since the Browns reportedly thought Pickett had a legitimate shot at being their starter.

Then again, plans can always change.

For starters, Pickett didn’t get as many reps as Bush says, as he spent plenty of time hurt with a hamstring injury.

Then, chances are that there was no market for him until the Raiders lost their backup, Aidan O’Connell, to an injury.

Also, maybe Dillon Gabriel proved to be ahead of schedule.

At the end of the day, getting Pickett didn’t do much to help the Browns’ case, but it certainly didn’t hurt, either.

Now, the Browns will go into the season with their best quarterback behind center, and while the bar isn’t particularly high, Gabriel also seems to be a reliable backup.

As for Pickett, his chances of being a starter again in this league after playing for four teams in as many years seem quite slim.

