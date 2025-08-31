Browns Urge Shedeur Sanders To Learn From NFL Legend

The Cleveland Browns saw some interesting things in Shedeur Sanders.

Nevertheless, contrary to what some of his fans say or feel, he’s not ready to take the field right now.

Of course, that doesn’t mean he won’t be a good or even a great quarterback; he’s just not there yet.

According to team insider Terry Pluto, Browns officials believe that has plenty to do with his worrisome tendency to go backwards and take sacks.

With that in mind, they’ve urged him to learn from his mentor and idol, Tom Brady.

“One of the things the Browns have told Sanders is look at Tom Brady, one of his favorite players. Brady was willing to make ‘the boring play.’ That could mean throwing a short pass or even an incompletion to avoid a sack,” Pluto wrote.

It seemed like Sanders was doing a little too much when he was on the field in the preseason finale.

Maybe he tried to make a statement, prove a point, and show that he was ahead of Dillon Gabriel in his development.

While the Browns most likely didn’t give him as many chances and reps as they did with their third-round pick – which is normal and standard procedure – they still saw Sanders in practice every single day.

As such, chances are that he’s closer to what we saw in his second game than the sound decision-maker he was in his debut.

He looked like the same player he was in college, making the same mistakes that scouts pointed out throughout the course of his collegiate career.

He has Brady’s number, so he might as well pick up the phone and give him a call.

