Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, August 31, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Urge Shedeur Sanders To Learn From NFL Legend

Browns Urge Shedeur Sanders To Learn From NFL Legend

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Urge Shedeur Sanders To Learn From NFL Legend
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns saw some interesting things in Shedeur Sanders.

Nevertheless, contrary to what some of his fans say or feel, he’s not ready to take the field right now.

Of course, that doesn’t mean he won’t be a good or even a great quarterback; he’s just not there yet.

According to team insider Terry Pluto, Browns officials believe that has plenty to do with his worrisome tendency to go backwards and take sacks.

With that in mind, they’ve urged him to learn from his mentor and idol, Tom Brady.

“One of the things the Browns have told Sanders is look at Tom Brady, one of his favorite players. Brady was willing to make ‘the boring play.’ That could mean throwing a short pass or even an incompletion to avoid a sack,” Pluto wrote.

It seemed like Sanders was doing a little too much when he was on the field in the preseason finale.

Maybe he tried to make a statement, prove a point, and show that he was ahead of Dillon Gabriel in his development.

While the Browns most likely didn’t give him as many chances and reps as they did with their third-round pick – which is normal and standard procedure – they still saw Sanders in practice every single day.

As such, chances are that he’s closer to what we saw in his second game than the sound decision-maker he was in his debut.

He looked like the same player he was in college, making the same mistakes that scouts pointed out throughout the course of his collegiate career.

He has Brady’s number, so he might as well pick up the phone and give him a call.

NEXT:  Browns WR Sends Warning Ahead Of 2025 Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation