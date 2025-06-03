Kevin Stefanski Sends A Clear Message About Kenny Pickett

There is still plenty of time left for the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation to sort itself out, but early indications point toward either Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett winning the Week 1 starting role.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has been a huge advocate for Pickett ever since the Browns traded for him this offseason, and he has again sent a clear message supporting his new quarterback.

“I like how Kenny’s wired. He’s a really tough kid. He’s a gym rat. He’s another guy that works extremely hard at his craft,” Stefanski said.

The decision to trade a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Pickett was a surprise to many, but Stefanski and the organization have been adamant that they love his skill set and are going to give him every chance to land the starting role.

He wasn’t the first choice on anyone’s list to be Cleveland’s next quarterback, but the Browns have opted to take a strength-by-numbers approach to the long-standing problem.

If none of these four QBs work out, Cleveland has two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is projected to be loaded with top-tier quarterback talent.

It’s interesting to hear such profound support for Pickett, given how lackluster the first three years of his NFL career have been.

But there have been some big comeback stories from quarterbacks around the league in recent years, so maybe Pickett can be the next one to turn his career around.

