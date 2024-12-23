Analyst Rips Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Says ‘He’s Not Very Good’

After watching Jameis Winston throw three interceptions against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, the Cleveland Browns turned to second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The results were not better as Thompson-Robinson completed 20 of his 34 passes for 157 yards and two interceptions against the Bengals, dropping a 24-6 decision to their AFC North rivals in Week 16.

While Thompson-Robinson also rushed for 49 yards on nine carries, the Browns finished below 300 total offensive yards for the second week in a row against a defense that is not considered among the best in the league.

His performance against the Bengals led to a strong statement from analyst Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber on Sunday following the game.

“What can I say? DTR has thrown five picks in 68 passes and no touchdowns. He’s not very good. It seems pretty obvious the Browns need a long-term answer at the position. I’m 99.9 percent certain it’s not DTR,” Gerstenhaber said.

"He's not very good…it seems pretty obvious"@adamthebull doesn’t believe Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the answer to the Browns’ long-term QB issue 🏈 pic.twitter.com/R1HoiNeZZ3 — BetRivers Network (@BRNPodcasts) December 22, 2024

In five appearances this season, Thompson-Robinson has completed 35 of his 68 attempts for 257 yards and five interceptions.

On the ground, the signal-caller has rushed for 109 yards and seven first downs on 15 attempts without crossing the goal line in 2024.

Entering the contest, Thompson-Robinson told analysts he hoped to earn a chance for the 2025 starting quarterback role with his showing against the Bengals and added he planned to “take full advantage” of the opportunity.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was asked if he feels these final three games are an audition to be the Browns’ starting QB going forward. “Oh yeah. Best believe I’m trying to take full advantage of it, too.” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 18, 2024

His play has created more questions about his ability, however.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Thompson-Robinson will start against the Dolphins on Sunday.

