Analyst Rips Jimmy Haslam For Reported Actions With Myles Garrett

The public relations nightmare for the Cleveland Browns is getting worse.

After defensive end Myles Garrett made a public request to be traded in February, the Browns dug their feet in and reiterated that Cleveland would not grant his request.

On Friday, a new report by insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed that Garrett allegedly requested a private conversation with Haslam, and the Browns owner denied that effort.

Public opinion for Cleveland’s franchise has shifted from tenuous to disastrous after this new report, especially analysts’ thoughts about Haslam.

Craig Carton became one the latest analysts to pile on Haslam, ripping the owner for denying Garrett an opportunity to meet with him.

“He has not been a good owner. He does not represent the good people of Cleveland, and this is bat-poop crazy … When you tell you’re best player, ‘I won’t even grant you a meeting,’ Myles Garrett will never play another down of football for the Cleveland Browns, and I don’t blame him,” Carton said.

.@craigcartonlive RIPS Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam for reportedly declining Myles Garrett's request to meet with him: "He has not been a good owner. Myles Garrett will never play another down for the Cleveland Browns, and I don't blame him." pic.twitter.com/5WLIamXNaB — Breakfast Ball (@BrkfstBallOnFS1) March 7, 2025

Carton added that the sit-down with Haslam was presumed to be about Garrett’s request to seek a trade partner for the Browns.

Instead of meeting with the superstar, Haslam allegedly shifted Garrett’s request to general manager Andrew Berry, according to Cabot’s report.

This move is an example of why Haslam is “despised” in Cleveland, Carton said.

The owner purchased the team in 2012, and the Browns have made only two postseason appearances during his tenure.

Cleveland can shift the conversation in a positive direction in April when the Browns make their selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, a dozen picks that include the No. 2 overall choice.

NEXT:

Browns Analyst Urges Team To Draft Dynamic RB Prospect