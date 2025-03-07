Browns Nation

Friday, March 7, 2025
Browns Analyst Urges Team To Draft Dynamic RB Prospect

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

When it was officially decided that the Cleveland Browns had the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, fans and analysts immediately started talking about who the team might select.

Drafting this high is a sign of how poorly the team played in the prior season, which isn’t a positive thing, but it is an opportunity for the Browns to reload, hoping to get back on track with a strong prospect.

The team is expected to take a quarterback in the first round, a topic that has dominated the conversation for weeks.

What hasn’t been mentioned nearly as much, is the team’s second-round pick, which could also provide great value and an instant roster boost.

Browns fan and analyst Jeff Lloyd recently showcased some game tape of TreVeyon Henderson, a running back from Ohio State, letting the team know that this is his favorite pick at 33.

Henderson was one of the best backs in the country last year, an explosive player out of the backfield that could be a breath of fresh air for the Browns.

This pick could be especially valuable if the Browns part ways with Nick Chubb, a move that many expect given his injury history and recent on-field performances.

Taking back-to-back offensive players might seem like a risky move, but considering how the Browns’ offense played last year, they need all the help they can get.

If Henderson can perform at the NFL level as well as he did in college, taking him at 33 could feel like more of a steal than a reach for the Browns.

