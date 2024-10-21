Joe Burrow Reveals His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson’s Injury

The Cleveland Browns faced off against AFC North rival Cincinnati on Sunday, and the Browns may have lost more than just a divisional contest in the 21-14 defeat during Week 7.

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson fell to the turf without contact in the first half of the contest, and the player is believed to have torn his Achilles during the play.

Browns players weren’t the only ones sharing their concerns about Watson’s injury after the contest.

Opposing quarterback Joe Burrow revealed his thoughts after Watson’s injury in the postgame press conference, repeatedly referring to the incident as “tough” for the Browns (via X).

“When I see anybody go down, it’s always tough,” Burrow said, adding, “Everybody’s out there putting their bodies on the line, for their families, for themselves, for the fans. So whenever you see somebody go down, it’s tough, whether it’s your guy, the other guy, quarterback, d-line. It doesn’t matter; it’s always tough.”

Burrow can relate as he has experience dealing with injuries, suffering torn ligaments in his right wrist that cost him a portion of the 2023 NFL season.

The Bengals signal-caller played in only 10 games last season before injuring his wrist, watching his team sit at home during the 2023 NFL postseason despite possessing a winning record.

Watson is a much-maligned figure for the Browns’ fanbase as he signed a five-year, $230 million contract that was fully guaranteed in 2022.

Since his arrival, Watson has been inconsistent at best in his three seasons with the team, playing less than a full season each year.

