Analyst Says 1 Browns Assistant Coach Is ‘The Best In The Business’

The Cleveland Browns can’t seem to catch a break right now.

On top of the major injuries we’re all aware of, they now have three major absences on the offensive line.

Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, and Dawand Jones are all out with injuries.

However, Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski has full confidence in Bill Callahan, stating that he’s the best offensive line coach in the game and knows how to game-plan around his limitations better than anybody else.

Could be an issue. But Bill Callahan is the best in the business and the Browns game-plan around those limitations as well as nearly anyone. https://t.co/J7pPEdquRQ — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) December 13, 2023

The Browns have been the most resilient team in the league this season, and it hasn’t even been close.

Losing Nick Chubb early in the year was a tough blow, and the same went for Deshaun Watson’s absence.

Of course, having a fourth-string quarterback playing behind a makeshift offensive line is far from ideal, but the Browns haven’t had an ideal setting from the very start of the season.

Even so, this team has managed to dominate en route to an 8-5 record (6-1 at home), with four different quarterbacks starting and winning games.

It’s sad to think just how far this team could’ve gone under normal circumstances and without all the injuries.

But if there’s a silver lining, it is that this will most definitely help the team build character for the future.