Analyst Says 1 Browns Draft Move Would Be ‘Nonsensical’

The Cleveland Browns need to get a signal-caller, and they will have 10 opportunities to do so in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Of course, the later they take a quarterback, the less likely he will turn out to be the player they need.

As things stand now, they seem to be interested in Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, and Tyler Shough.

However, the fact that they may not be convinced about Sanders and his apparent limitations makes it seem like they won’t take him at No. 2.

Some reports state that they could surprise everyone by taking Milroe in the first round, whether it’s at two or by trading back up in the first round.

That, according to Ken Carman, would be nonsensical.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the renowned analyst put the Browns on blast for this thought:

“You’ve seen how Kevin Stefanski’s coached quarterbacks—what part of Jalen Milroe’s game said that those two things sync up? Not a thing,” Carman said. “If they were to take him this high, it would be the most nonsensical thing they’ve done in a long time.”

Needless to say, this is just a report, and it’s not a confirmed fact that the Browns will take that approach.

If that were to be the case, however, it would be hard to disagree with Carman.

There are reasons to like Milroe as a prospect, and he has some obvious ties to the organization because offensive coordinator Tommy Rees already coached him at Alabama.

Then again, he’s still very raw, and he’s not likely to be ready to play in 2025, perhaps not even in 2026.

There should be no shame in taking a very promising and athletic player like Milroe, but it’s hard to make a case for him as a first-round pick.

NEXT:

Analyst Proposes Blockbuster Browns, Jets Trade