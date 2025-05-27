Analyst Says 1 Game Will Be ‘Measuring Stick’ For Browns This Season

The Cleveland Browns face several questions heading into the preseason, but one objective stands crystal clear.

After last year’s embarrassing loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, the organization understands the importance of starting strong against division rival Cincinnati.

This season opener carries significant weight beyond typical divisional matchups.

Fans want to see the new talent perform while the front office recognizes what’s at stake early in the campaign.

Analyst Chef Zae recently addressed this critical early test on the “Honor The Land” podcast.

“I think it’s very important to start this season off on the right foot, and not like what we had last year with the Dallas Cowboys, because that was every indication of what the season was going to be. You talk about a measuring stick; it seems as if the Browns went all in on defense. In terms of the defense, you are going to get a very good glimpse of how well they can perform against a high-powered offense because this Bengals team was averaging 30 points a game last year,” Zae said.

Starting the season off right against the Cincinnati Bengals is a MUST after last year's Week 1 debacle. pic.twitter.com/dZ2VdxxCcq — Honor The Land (@honortheland) May 26, 2025

Cleveland opens with a brutal stretch of six consecutive games against teams that posted winning records in 2024.

Five of those opponents reached the postseason, creating an unforgiving start that could either build momentum or damage confidence early.

The Week 1 matchup against Cincinnati becomes even more crucial given this difficult opening schedule.

A victory over their AFC North rival could provide the spark needed before facing challenging road games against Baltimore and Detroit.

Starting fast against a Bengals offense that averaged 30 points per game last season would demonstrate whether Cleveland’s defensive investments can handle elite competition.

The outcome could establish the tone for the entire campaign ahead.

