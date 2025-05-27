Browns Make Big Contract Announcement About Mason Graham

The Cleveland Browns keep adding talent.

While they took Mason Graham with the No. 5 pick, he still wasn’t technically a part of the team.

Now, that’s no longer the case.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Michigan product has officially signed his rookie contract with the Browns.

The #Browns and first-round pick Mason Graham have agreed to terms on his four-year, fully-guaranteed $40,874,191 deal, per his agents Ryan Matha and Ryan Tollner of @excelfootball. Another Top 5 pick done. pic.twitter.com/UeVtG9Sowj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 27, 2025

He signed a four-year, fully-guaranteed $40,874,191 contract, per his agents Ryan Matha and Ryan Tollner of Excel Football.

The 21-year-old was the highest-ranked defensive lineman in his class.

He was an All-American second-team selection in 2023 and got All-Big Ten first-team nods in 2023 and 2024.

The Browns were slated to have the No. 2 pick, but they traded it to the Jacksonville Jaguars in return for a big haul that also included a first-round selection in 2026.

The Jaguars took Colorado star WR/DB Travis Hunter, with the Browns trading back three spots in the first round.

Needless to say, that will put a lot of weight on his shoulders, as his career will always be tied to Hunter’s and, as such, comparisons will never stop.

There were also some concerns after watching him vomit after some drills during the team’s rookie minicamp.

Even so, there’s no reason to believe Graham won’t be as dominant in the pros as he was in college, where he logged 108 total tackles, nine sacks, three passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 39 games.

NEXT:

