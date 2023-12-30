Analyst Says 1 Injured Browns Defender Could Return For The Playoffs

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns did something they have only done three times in the past quarter of a century – clinch a playoff spot.

The clinch came on the heels of a 37-20 win over the New York Jets, which saw the Browns dominate the game in every single facet, particularly in the first half.

While there’s still an outside chance that the Browns can win the division and secure a first-round bye, it’s somewhat of a longshot.

Therefore, the main focus for the team is to get as many players healthy and ready for the playoffs as possible.

In addition to players who are out for the year, such as Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb, there are a number of notable players who are day-to-day and may or may not be ready for the playoffs.

Of those players, Jeff-LJ-Lloyd, says that one player may be ready to go come playoff time (via Jeff-LJ-Lloyd on Twitter.)

Grant Delpit, a safety for the Browns, sustained a groin injury several weeks ago and is working hard to get back into the starting lineup.

Prior to his injury, Delpit had been having a stellar season with the Browns, as he had totaled 80 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one interception on the year.

Other key players the Browns hope to have back come playoff time include:

WR Amari Cooper

LB Anthony Walker

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

K Dustin Hopkins

P Cody Bojorquez

WR Elijah Moore

While they would love to have each of these players back, Cooper, Walker, and Hopkins are likely at the top of their wishlist, along with Delpit.