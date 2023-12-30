Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Says 1 Injured Browns Defender Could Return For The Playoffs

Analyst Says 1 Injured Browns Defender Could Return For The Playoffs

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns did something they have only done three times in the past quarter of a century – clinch a playoff spot.

The clinch came on the heels of a 37-20 win over the New York Jets, which saw the Browns dominate the game in every single facet, particularly in the first half.

While there’s still an outside chance that the Browns can win the division and secure a first-round bye, it’s somewhat of a longshot.

Therefore, the main focus for the team is to get as many players healthy and ready for the playoffs as possible.

In addition to players who are out for the year, such as Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb, there are a number of notable players who are day-to-day and may or may not be ready for the playoffs.

Of those players, Jeff-LJ-Lloyd, says that one player may be ready to go come playoff time (via Jeff-LJ-Lloyd on Twitter.)

Grant Delpit, a safety for the Browns, sustained a groin injury several weeks ago and is working hard to get back into the starting lineup.

Prior to his injury, Delpit had been having a stellar season with the Browns, as he had totaled 80 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one interception on the year.

Other key players the Browns hope to have back come playoff time include:

  • WR Amari Cooper
  • LB Anthony Walker
  • DE Ogbo Okoronkwo
  • K Dustin Hopkins
  • P Cody Bojorquez
  • WR Elijah Moore

While they would love to have each of these players back, Cooper, Walker, and Hopkins are likely at the top of their wishlist, along with Delpit.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Joe Flacco #15 looks on in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Flacco Reached Another Milestone In Win Over Jets

9 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Elijah Moore #8 celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Injury Update On Elijah Moore

47 mins ago

cleveland browns helmet

Cavs Fans Had Special Gesture With Browns Star

3 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Sends Strong Message About The Browns

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns players

ESPN reporter issues a warning about Browns players

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Claps Back At Analyst Who Predicted Browns Losing Record

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Notes Major Factor That Makes Browns QB Joe Flacco 'Special'

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Analyst Apologizes For Bad Browns Projection Before 2023 Season

24 hours ago

Former NFL star J.J. Watt

Former NFL Superstar Criticizes NFL Teams For Passing On Browns QB Joe Flacco

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Emulates Legendary QB With Recent Run

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Studs And Duds From The Browns Win Over The Jets In Week 17

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Notes How Different Amari Cooper Has Been In Browns Uniform

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Elevate 2 Players Ahead Of Jets Matchup On Thursday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Has As Many Passing TDs This Season As His Former Team

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Special Guest Helped Browns WR Amari Cooper Celebrate Recent Honor

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Status Of Browns WR 'Up In The Air' For Jets Game On Thursday

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Week 17 Game Prediction: Browns vs. Jets

2 days ago

Joe Flacco (8)

Insider Details Playoff-Clinching Scenario For Browns

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

PFF Notes How Amari Cooper's Performance Was Record-Breaking

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Still Holds Bragging Rights Against The Ravens

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Makes A Bold Statement About Browns QB Joe Flacco

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns punter Matt Haack

Browns Sign Special Teams Player Ahead of Jets Game

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

Browns Still Have Chance To Clinch No. 1 Seed In The AFC

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker

Browns Make Unexpected Decision After QB Injury

4 days ago

Joe Flacco Reached Another Milestone In Win Over Jets

No more pages to load