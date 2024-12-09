Analyst Says Browns Need To Tell 1 Coach ‘Goodbye’

Cleveland’s offense lagged significantly behind its defense at the start of the 2024 NFL regular season with quarterback Deshaun Watson under center.

Since his departure, the Browns have finally started to move the football in their past seven outings.

The offensive push came at nearly the same time head coach Kevin Stefanski relinquished play-calling duties to coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Dorsey’s offensive vision has come to light with quarterback Jameis Winston leading the way, and the Browns have had at least 300 total offensive yards in five of the six starts by the veteran quarterback.

Despite that measure of success, analyst Tony Rizzo has his answer for what the Browns should do this offseason with Dorsey.

On “The Really Big Show” Monday morning, Rizzo suggested Cleveland should fire Dorsey after the season as the team has struggled to create an offensive identity this year.

“This offense, I don’t know what it is. I don’t know what it was brought here to do. It didn’t help Deshaun Watson, certainly not helping anyone else right now. Goodbye,” Rizzo said.

Is it time to move on from Ken Dorsey? @TheRealTRizzo is there…. "This offense, I don't know what it is," Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/M2udGmrmzf — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 9, 2024

Rizzo went out of his way to ensure Dorsey nor any Browns fan thought it was a personal attack against the offensive coordinator.

After wishing him “the very best,” Rizzo added he had “seen enough” to decide on Dorsey’s future with the franchise.

Fellow analyst Aaron Goldhammer also questioned what the offensive identity was under Dorsey.

Cleveland will have another opportunity to showcase their offensive schemes on Sunday, hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15.

NEXT:

PFF Reveals 5 Highest-Graded Browns Players From Week 14