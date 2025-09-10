Analyst Says 1 Person Is To Blame For Browns’ Kicker Issues

The Cleveland Browns walked away from Week 1 with plenty of regret after a 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rookie kicker Andre Szmyt’s struggles in crucial moments became the focal point of postgame discussions.

His missed extra point and failed 36-yard field goal attempt left the Browns on the wrong side of a game they controlled for most of the afternoon.

General manager Andrew Berry’s decision to move forward with Szmyt over veteran alternatives has drawn sharp criticism.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo placed the blame directly on Berry’s roster construction.

“Here we are, you want to feel good about (Andre Smzyt). Maybe he’s learning, he’s progressing, he’s maturing, and then you go into a game where the kicker was never kicked, and he blows the game for you. Again, that’s on the guy that put that guy in position,” Rizzo said.

"That's on the guy who put the guy in that position," – @TheRealTRizzo says Andrew Berry is to blame for the Browns kicker problems. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/W8RzpAaErS — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 9, 2025

Szmyt showed promise during warmups and connected on earlier attempts before faltering when it mattered most.

The rookie admitted afterward that he rushed his approach and needs to improve his consistency.

Berry’s choice to release veteran Dustin Hopkins in favor of Szmyt followed a strong preseason performance.

That decision now faces intense scrutiny.

The Browns have cycled through multiple kickers in recent seasons.

Each change brought hope for stability that ultimately didn’t materialize.

Teammates have publicly supported Szmyt despite the early struggles.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski expressed confidence in the rookie’s ability to bounce back.

Cleveland faces Baltimore and Green Bay in the coming weeks.

Both games figure to be competitive affairs where field goals could determine the outcome.

Rizzo warned that another missed opportunity could damage playoff hopes and increase pressure on Berry’s front office decisions.

