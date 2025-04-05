Analyst Says 1 QB Prospect Can Be A Leader For Browns

After signing Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett to a historic contract, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam revealed earlier this week that he has challenged the star defender to become a leader for the franchise.

Haslam appears to believe that leadership is one of the biggest deficiencies for the Browns, especially in 2025 as the team attempts to rebound from a 3-14 record.

Could that same quality be something the Browns want out of their next quarterback?

According to Jonathan Peterlin, the ability to lead is something he’s seeing out of one rumored quarterback target for Cleveland.

Peterlin suggested that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders could fill that leadership role for the Browns immediately if the organization selects him in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I do think one of the things that gets underrepresented in these Shedeur Sanders conversations is there is that expectation that he comes in and then from day one he is your leader,” Peterlin said. “What he showed in both places he was at in college is that he is very good at that part of the game.”

Peterlin pointed to his role with the Colorado Buffaloes this season, leading the Big 12 school to a 9-4 mark and a spot in the AP Top 25 poll for much of the year.

Before Sanders arrived in Colorado, the Buffaloes were 1-11, and he helped orchestrate a significant turnaround for the program in just two seasons.

It was the second program Sanders has led to a turnaround after doing the same for Jackson State during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Cleveland will be looking for the same thing this year, and the quarterback position remains the biggest void for the Browns to address before the upcoming campaign.

