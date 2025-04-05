Jay Gruden Warns Browns About No. 2 Pick

With less than three weeks remaining before the 2025 NFL Draft, analysts are still struggling with what the Cleveland Browns will do with the No. 2 overall pick.

Some have pointed to the organization’s need at quarterback, suggesting that either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders would be upgrades over the team’s current situation.

Others have linked Cleveland with generational talents like Penn State defender Abdul Carter or Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter, hinting that the Browns would pass on Sanders if he were available with the second-overall selection.

Analyst Jay Gruden has a different take on what the Browns should do to fill their quarterback position for the upcoming season.

In a recent interview with Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber, the former NFL coach believes that Cleveland should exercise patience and avoid picking a quarterback with the No. 2 pick if the organization isn’t sold on the player.

“If you don’t feel very strongly about one of those quarterbacks being the second-best player, then it might be better to wait. You might get a guy like Quinn Ewers or Tyler Shough or whoever it might be in the second or third round,” Gruden said.

Gruden revealed that his experience is guiding him with this advice.

While Gruden was the Cincinnati offensive coordinator in 2011, the Bengals drafted quarterback Andy Dalton with a second-round selection.

The Bengals passed up multiple quarterbacks that went in the first round after they selected A.J. Green, including Jake Locker, Blaine Gabbert, and Christian Ponder.

Gruden helped Dalton become a three-time Pro Bowler with the franchise, guiding the Bengals to winning marks in all three seasons he was the offensive coordinator.

