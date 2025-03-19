Browns Nation

Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Insider Names 3 RB Prospects Browns Could Target In Draft

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ running back room is in flux this offseason.

Currently, fourth-year player Jerome Ford is leading the stable of runners now that fan-favorite Nick Chubb is testing the free agency waters.

Cleveland is also exploring its options, but the free agency marketplace doesn’t have big-name talents looking for a new home.

That’s one reason the franchise should look to add to their roster via the draft, Browns insider Dan Labbe suggested.

Labbe said that Cleveland could target several running backs with their later-round selections, naming three prospects the Browns could have interest in.

“There are running backs all over the place in this draft so the Browns have options. They could target one of the Ohio State backs, TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins, on Day 2 among others or go after someone like Trevor Etienne if he’s there on Day 3. The nice thing about this class is they can let things fall their way while they address other needs,” Labbe said.

Ohio State’s pair of running backs have skills that will transition well to the NFL.

Henderson produced both on the ground and through the air for the Buckeyes, finishing his college career with 4,614 total offensive yards and 48 touchdowns.

His backfield teammate did most of his damage running the football.

Still, Judkins excelled in his lone season with Ohio State, recording 1,060 rushing yards and 216 receiving yards for the Buckeyes in 2024.

Etienne had fewer opportunities to showcase his talents during his college career than the Ohio State running backs.

However, Etienne was a force during his only year with Georgia, notching 609 rushing yards on 122 carries and nine touchdowns last season.

Cleveland could draft other positions of need before taking a running back, especially with this year’s class expected to have solid options available in the latter rounds.

Browns Nation