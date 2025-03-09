Browns Urged To Draft RB That Can ‘Remind Fans Of Nick Chubb’

Even if the Cleveland Browns were to bring Nick Chubb back, which seems unlikely at the moment, they still need to add more bodies to the running back room.

This NFL Draft class is absolutely stacked with talented running backs, and they should have more than enough options to fill Chubb’s void.

That’s why Lance Reisland of Cleveland.com urged the team to take a look at UNC’s Omarion Hampton, who has shown shades of Chubb throughout the course of his collegiate career:

“Omarion Hampton is another bruising back that will be a workhorse at the NFL level. Hampton’s skill set is very similar to that of (Kaleb) Johnson and will remind many Browns fans of Chubb. Hampton is a potential three-down back that works best gaining momentum on downhill gap schemes. This is perfect for the counter and power schemes Stefanski has made so successful in the past,” Reisland wrote.

Hampton is the true definition of a bruiser.

His combination of raw power, strength, and body control allows him to keep piling up yards even after contact.

Omarion Hampton is yet another reason why you don’t need to draft a RB inside the damn Top-15 (Yes Even Ashton Jeanty) 6’1” 220+ with hands and wheels. Hampton is a certified stud. David Johnson 2.0 in the making. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/NzXKvFMvgX — Ray G (@RayGQue) December 1, 2024

He’s already shown that he can handle a big workload and excel in downhill gap schemes, and his physicality makes him deadly in short-yardage and end-zone situations.

Hampton has also made big plays as a pass-catcher, and once he sees an ounce of light and gets to the open field, he’s very explosive and difficult to take down.

Of course, he’s not a perfect prospect either.

He’s not the most elusive guy out there, and that often leads to unnecessary hits or running into stacked boxes, so he has to work on his ability to make defenders miss.

He’s not the most polished pass protector either, although he does try hard.

The Browns have had one of the best running backs in the league for years, but with his career most likely heading toward the twilight years, it’s time for them to think about the future.

