Analyst Says 1 WR Is Too Expensive For The Browns

By

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley
Calvin Ridley (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns should be in the market for more help at the wide receiver position, or at least that’s how the fans feel.

Amari Cooper was great again, regardless of who was throwing him the football, but the team didn’t find much production outside of him.

Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman weren’t as impactful as expected, not even with a healthy Deshaun Watson.

That’s why several fans would love to see them go after Calvin Ridley, as the Jacksonville Jaguars are likely to part ways with him in the offseason.

Nonethless, Browns analyst Dave Bacon doesn’t see that happening at the moment.

Talking about the Browns’ potential free agent targets and their salary cap, he deemed the former Atlanta Falcons star as too expensive for the team, adding that there’s a lot of uncertainty at the running back position because of Nick Chubb’s return from injury and that the team would likely put an emphasis on linebackers (via Cleveland Browns on cleveland.com on YouTube).

The Browns were rumored to go after Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins, but he’s no longer an option after being placed under the franchise tag, and there’s no way they will trade him to a divisional rival.

There aren’t that many options in free agency this year that could legitimately help bolster Cleveland’s passing game.

It’ll be interesting to see how Browns GM Andrew Berry navigates this situation and manages to get better offensively, as new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has typically run pass-happy offenses, and the team desperately needs to get their money’s worth with Watson on his third year with the team.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

