Browns Made 2 Roster Moves On Friday

The 3-9 Cleveland Browns have no shot at the playoffs after falling to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

At this point, the goal for the rest of the season is to build positive momentum heading into the offseason and see if the team can unlock some unforeseen talent over the last five games.

The defensive line has endured some injuries over the course of this season, with Mike Hall’s IR stint being the most damaging.

In an effort to tighten up this unit, the team made a pair of roster moves on Friday morning.

WEWS reporter Camryn Justice shared on X that the Browns have signed two defensive tackles, locking up Michael Dwumfour and T.Y. McGill to the team’s practice squad.

The #Browns have signed DT Michael Dwumfour and DT T.Y. McGill to the practice squad. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 6, 2024

Dwumfour is 6’1″ and 296 pounds in his third season out of Rutgers.

He was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

He then appeared in 12 games with the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers from 2021-22 and recorded 13 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery.

He previously spent training camp with the Browns in 2023 and the Chicago Bears in 2024.

McGill is in his tenth season in the NFL out of N.C. State and has appeared in 58 regular-season games for the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, and most recently, the San Francisco 49ers, for the past three years.

He even appeared in three games for the Browns in 2017, so this is his second stint with the team.

