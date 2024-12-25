Browns Legend Admits He Was ‘Shocked’ By Myles Garrett’s Comments

Last week, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett made a bold statement during his press conference, telling analysts that he would be interested in seeking other options should the team decide to launch a rebuild next year.

It’s one of the first known times the eight-year veteran has openly discussed what it would take for him to leave Cleveland.

Garrett is an eight-year veteran, having played every NFL game in a Browns uniform.

His statement came as a surprise to many around the Cleveland media landscape, a fact that was especially true for former player and analyst Hanford Dixon.

Dixon confessed that he was startled by the defender’s comments on his latest “The Hanford Dixon Show” podcast.

“I was a little bit shocked by the statement that he made, talking about giving the Browns a warning. ‘Get yourself together. I don’t want to go through a rebuild,'” Dixon said.

As a former defensive player himself, Dixon explained why Garrett’s play is so impressive to him.

Without a strong pass-rusher opposite him, opponents have been able to double- and triple-team the defensive end on “almost every single play,” Dixon added.

Dixon also acknowledged Garrett’s recent milestone as the defensive end reached the 100th career sack mark, becoming the youngest player to achieve that figure.

Garrett reached that milestone last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, also becoming one of the fastest players to have hit the triple-figure mark behind Reggie White and T.J. Watt.

For his career, Garrett has recorded 346 tackles, 100.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, 17 pass deflections, and six fumble recoveries.

