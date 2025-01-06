Analyst Says Andrew Berry Is Facing Most Important Moment Of His Tenure

The 2024 NFL season is officially over for the Cleveland Browns, who lost the finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

The draft will be pivotal for the Browns franchise.

They have several pressing needs to address before they are considered a threat to make the postseason again.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski remains the leader on the sidelines, while the organization keeps general manager Andrew Berry in place.

Berry’s tenure with the Browns has been hit or miss, and he now faces a huge offseason that could shape the future of the team.

Analysts like Tony Rizzo emphasized Berry’s need to nail the draft given what’s at stake via ESPN Cleveland.

“Mercifully the season is over…Now, the big thing is Andrew Berry’s back and this is a huge draft for him,” Rizzo said.

.@TheRealTRizzo shares his thoughts on the Browns firing Ken Dorsey and why this upcoming draft is the most important moment of Andrew Berry’s tenure with the Browns… pic.twitter.com/QxjNbbjSv6 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 5, 2025

Rizzo explains that he wants to see Cleveland avoid having to pick so high again in the near future and also brings up the team’s move to a new stadium.

Berry’s draft track record isn’t impressive, though this year’s class offers a few prospects who could help the team transition into its next era.

Regardless, Berry needs to be smart about his draft picks.

Otherwise, he could be next on the chopping block at the same time next year.

