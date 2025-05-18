Analyst Says Browns Fans Are Facing A Harsh Reality This Season

Few expected the Cleveland Browns to crash and burn to the tune of a 3-14 season last year, as the fan base went into the year hoping to continue building on the momentum from 2023, when the Browns went 11-6 and made the playoffs.

The reality of going 3-14 with an uncertain quarterback situation is that this franchise is now in a bit of a rebuilding phase, and one analyst recently said that this fan base is now in for a harsh reality this season.

During a recent episode of the Matt Fontana Show, Fontana said that expectations need to be tempered because this organization isn’t set up for success in 2025.

“This is going to be a lost season. As much as you and I don’t want that, I think the sooner we realize that, the better we’re going to be.”

Are expectations already being lowered in Cleveland for this coming season? #DawgPound "I think the sooner we realize that, the better we're going to be." – @MattFontana83 pic.twitter.com/nJVYTnZNYo — Matt Fontana Show (@MattFontanaShow) May 17, 2025

No fan wants to hear this in May, but all the signs are pointing to this being the reality.

Fontana also pointed out the schedule, which is horrifying and features eight difficult games over the first eight weeks of the season prior to the Week 9 bye.

A tough schedule combined with a 4-man quarterback competition doesn’t inspire a ton of hope, especially for a franchise that has put its fan base through so many rough seasons over the years.

As exciting as this draft class is, the team didn’t do much in free agency, and there are still plenty of question marks on both sides of the ball.

It’s hard to tell a fan base that has endured so much losing to temper its expectations, but there simply might not be a clear path to many wins in 2025 for the Browns.

