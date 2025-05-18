Browns Given Discouraging Offensive Outlook For 2025 Season

The Cleveland Browns had the worst offense in the NFL in 2024, scoring a league-worst 15.2 points per game while starting four different quarterbacks, which was the biggest reason why the team limped to a 3-14 record despite coming into the season with lofty expectations.

The front office didn’t do anything groundbreaking in free agency, but plenty of playmakers were added during the draft that should factor into the equation right away.

Despite the perceived upgrades, not everybody believes they will pay immediate dividends, as Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski recently wrote an article ranking every offense in the NFL, and he has the Browns slotted in at No. 27.

“At this juncture, head coach/play-caller Kevin Stefanski needs a hard reset and re-establish some kind of identity for his offense. It’ll likely come in the form of the run game after Cleveland added Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins and Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson in the draft’ second and fourth rounds, respectively. All the while, the Browns will hope a quality quarterback emerges from the quartet of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders,” Sobleski wrote.

Sobleski believes this team will lean heavily on the run game despite letting franchise RB Nick Chubb walk in free agency, and it’s a fair assumption given the question marks surrounding the quarterback position, as well as the draft class that was just brought in.

On paper, Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson represent an exciting young duo that should complement each other quite well, and third-round pick Harold Fannin should allow Stefanski to get creative with more two-tight-end sets alongside David Njoku.

Sampson and Judkins are proven big-program backs who both put up monstrous numbers in college, and both should have plenty of opportunities right out of the gate since there isn’t much existing depth for them to compete with.

Cleveland also has a brutal schedule until the Week 9 bye, so keeping games low-scoring with more of a run-first approach would be a wise move.

This may not be an elite offense yet, but there are plenty of exciting pieces coming out of this draft who will hopefully turn this unit around.

NEXT:

Video Showing Shedeur Sanders' Reaction Skills Is Going Viral