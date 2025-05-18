Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, May 18, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Given Discouraging Offensive Outlook For 2025 Season

Browns Given Discouraging Offensive Outlook For 2025 Season

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Given Discouraging Offensive Outlook For 2025 Season
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns had the worst offense in the NFL in 2024, scoring a league-worst 15.2 points per game while starting four different quarterbacks, which was the biggest reason why the team limped to a 3-14 record despite coming into the season with lofty expectations.

The front office didn’t do anything groundbreaking in free agency, but plenty of playmakers were added during the draft that should factor into the equation right away.

Despite the perceived upgrades, not everybody believes they will pay immediate dividends, as Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski recently wrote an article ranking every offense in the NFL, and he has the Browns slotted in at No. 27.

“At this juncture, head coach/play-caller Kevin Stefanski needs a hard reset and re-establish some kind of identity for his offense. It’ll likely come in the form of the run game after Cleveland added Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins and Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson in the draft’ second and fourth rounds, respectively. All the while, the Browns will hope a quality quarterback emerges from the quartet of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders,” Sobleski wrote.

Sobleski believes this team will lean heavily on the run game despite letting franchise RB Nick Chubb walk in free agency, and it’s a fair assumption given the question marks surrounding the quarterback position, as well as the draft class that was just brought in.

On paper, Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson represent an exciting young duo that should complement each other quite well, and third-round pick Harold Fannin should allow Stefanski to get creative with more two-tight-end sets alongside David Njoku.

Sampson and Judkins are proven big-program backs who both put up monstrous numbers in college, and both should have plenty of opportunities right out of the gate since there isn’t much existing depth for them to compete with.

Cleveland also has a brutal schedule until the Week 9 bye, so keeping games low-scoring with more of a run-first approach would be a wise move.

This may not be an elite offense yet, but there are plenty of exciting pieces coming out of this draft who will hopefully turn this unit around.

NEXT:  Video Showing Shedeur Sanders' Reaction Skills Is Going Viral
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation