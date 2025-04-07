Analyst Says Browns Fans ‘Are In Denial’ About What They Need In Draft

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback.

That has been the case for years now, and that’s still the case now.

However, they may not like Shedeur Sanders enough to take him as high as No. 2.

And while there are plenty of reasons to agree with that, Tony Rizzo still thinks many fans are in denial.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo claimed that the team’s urgent need for a quarterback should be above everything else.

“You’re in denial, you need a Quarterback,” Rizzo said.

"You're in denial, you need a Quarterback," – @TheRealTRizzo doesn't understand why the Browns would pass on Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 overall. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/mdG3Zs5xNI — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 7, 2025

He thinks the team will not be able to compete at a high level until they finally address that position.

Unfortunately, he might be right.

Abdul Carter is a great prospect, but the Browns only won three games last season with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year still going strong and in his prime.

Travis Hunter could make a huge impact on defense, but he would need someone to throw him the football on offense.

This stance is a double-edged sword, as it would also mean that the Browns wouldn’t be able to compete at a high level if Sanders turns out to be as underwhelming as expected.

One thing’s for sure: The Browns have to leave the NFL Draft with a quarterback, whoever that might be.

