Insider Names 2 Prospects As Likely Browns QBs Of The Future

The Cleveland Browns only have Kenny Pickett under contract in their quarterback room right now.

They will likely address that situation in the NFL Draft, but they may not do so in the first round.

Many analysts believe they will take either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter at pick No.2, so they will most likely take their quarterback in the second round.

With that in mind, team insider Tony Grossi claimed that it would most likely come down to Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s ‘The Really Big Show,’ Grossi, who’s voiced his concerns about Shedeur Sanders, revealed that the team isn’t likely to take him at No. 2.

“I think it’s either Dart or Milroe,” Grossi said on the Browns’ next QB of the future.

Sanders’s tape is not very impressive.

While he’s got plenty of support in the sports world because of his father, the fact of the matter is that he doesn’t boast any elite traits that would make people think he’s going to be a superstar.

He’s, by all means, a first-round-caliber quarterback, but that doesn’t mean he should be the No. 2 pick.

As such, the Browns will likely take a ‘best player available’ approach.

Granted, neither Dart nor Milroe should carry a higher ranking or grade than Sanders, so getting either of them isn’t the most exciting scenario for the fan base, either.

Then again, you just can’t pass on a chance to get a generational player like Hunter, regardless of positional value or how badly you need a quarterback.

If they have to wait until 2026 to get their guy, but they still have Hunter, so be it.

