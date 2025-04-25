Browns Nation

Friday, April 25, 2025
Analyst Says Browns Got ‘Massive Haul’ In Draft Day Trade

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns held the No. 2 overall pick heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, allowing them to draft a blue-chip prospect that many assumed would be Travis Hunter.

Hunter was taken with the second pick in the draft, but he is now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, not the Browns.

These two teams made a blockbuster deal just moments before the Browns were scheduled to make their pick, giving Cleveland plenty of capital in return for the No. 2 pick.

This included the Jaguars’ No. 5 pick, their second-rounder, which is the 36th overall pick, along with a fourth-rounder from this year, and their 2026 first-round selection.

A deal of this magnitude has, of course, been the talk of the town since it happened, and fans are curious to see how the team will build out the rest of their roster with these other picks in mind.

They’ve certainly added a lot of value, as analyst Jason Fitzgerald pointed out on X, gaining 5,512 points on the Fitzgerald-Spielberger draft chart.

“The Browns will receive 5,512 points on the Fitzgerald-Spielberger draft chart. The Jaguars will gain 3,610 points. The 1,902 point difference is worth about the the 8th overall pick in the draft. A massive haul for the Browns,” Fitzgerald wrote.

This chart is something Fitzgerald helped create, which puts draft capital into perspective and allows fans to see what type of value their favorite team’s picks have.

In his eyes, the Browns won this deal in terms of overall value, believing they have an advantage worth as much as the 8th overall pick, a great spot to be in.

While they have a lot of capital to work with, the front office needs to make sure they take the right players, making the most of their opportunity.

Andrew Elmquist
