Andrew Berry Reveals Why Browns Traded No. 2 Pick In Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft started with every team in the league having their own first-round pick, something that hadn’t happened in quite some time.

There were rumors of the Browns being involved in a blockbuster trade, but nothing was finalized heading into the draft.

As we now know, things changed quickly, as the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns orchestrated a massive deal.

This deal saw the Browns moving back a few spots in the first round, gaining four total picks in this trade that has caused a ripple effect.

Some fans have questioned this deal, wondering why the team would pass up the opportunity to select Travis Hunter, one of the most exciting prospects in many years.

GM Andrew Berry explained his thoughts in a press conference, hoping to peel back the curtain as to why he made this decision.

“We just felt like it was a fantastic opportunity for our organization. Adding a first round pick next year in a class that quite frankly, we think will be a lot stronger in the first 30 picks,” Berry said.

#Browns Andrew Berry gives his initial statement after the trade.

As Berry mentioned, this move still allowed them to draft a great prospect in Mason Graham, someone who can hopefully be a great addition to their defensive line.

Adding another first-round pick is also crucial for the Browns’ outlook in 2026 and beyond, especially considering the projected strength of the class.

Trades aren’t won or lost on the day they happen, so it’s hard to say what this deal means for the future of the Browns and how it will ultimately affect their outlook moving forward.

One thing is certain: the Browns showed that they aren’t afraid to make moves to improve their team, a positive sign for fans.

