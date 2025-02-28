Analyst Says Browns Haven’t Learned From Deshaun Watson Situation

The winds of discontent continue to swirl around Cleveland as the Browns organization finds itself trapped in a web of its own making.

The Cleveland Browns remain tethered to quarterback Deshaun Watson despite mounting evidence that their historic, fully guaranteed contract has become an albatross.

While fans have reluctantly accepted the costly miscalculation, many are questioning whether the team is prepared to make the tough decisions needed.

Veteran analyst Jason Lloyd didn’t mince words when addressing the situation on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

“Here’s the problem from the Browns perspective. They learned nothing from the Deshaun Watson disaster. Jimmy Haslam learned nothing from Watson…… Jimmy Haslam tries to solve all of his problems with by throwing money at them and that’s not how you solve all of the problems,” Lloyd stated bluntly.

.@ByJasonLloyd says the #Browns have learned nothing from the Deshaun Watson situation https://t.co/ey46YFd3fe pic.twitter.com/hptChcaZqn — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) February 27, 2025

Lloyd’s critique cuts to the heart of the Browns’ organizational philosophy under Haslam’s ownership.

When Watson initially rebuffed Cleveland’s advances, the response wasn’t to reassess but rather to open the vault wider, resulting in the unprecedented, fully guaranteed contract that shocked the Browns faithful.

Moreover, the ripple effects continue to spread, potentially affecting negotiations with defensive superstar Myles Garrett.

While Garrett has unquestionably earned a lucrative extension, Lloyd cautions against repeating past mistakes by rushing into negotiations with two years still remaining on his current deal.

The concern isn’t about Garrett’s worth but rather about establishing sustainable organizational practices.

At its core, Lloyd argues, lies a fundamental misunderstanding of what builds championship organizations.

Rather than creating a culture that attracts and retains talent through stability, vision, and competitive excellence, the Browns have leaned heavily on financial muscle as their primary tool.

