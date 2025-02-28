Browns Nation

Friday, February 28, 2025
Browns Are Meeting With Intriguing OT Prospect

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Browns Are Meeting With Intriguing OT Prospect
(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland’s draft strategy is taking shape as the team looks to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season.

The front office appears focused on bolstering their offensive line depth, zeroing in on prospects who can provide immediate support while developing into potential starters.

According to Draft Analyst Justin Melo, the Browns are among several teams showing serious interest in a versatile Boston College lineman.

“The following teams scheduled formals with Boston College OT Ozzy Trapilo at the #NFLCombine, sources say. Bears, Browns, Eagles, Texans,” Melo reported.

This meeting comes as no surprise to those following Cleveland’s draft preparations.

The team has been tracking Trapilo since his impressive showing at the Senior Bowl, where his size and skills caught scouts’ attention.

At an imposing 6-foot-8, Trapilo brings four seasons of valuable experience from Boston College’s offensive line.

His versatility is particularly appealing to the Browns, as he’s comfortable playing on either side of the line.

Where he truly shines, however, is in pass protection, utilizing his exceptional foot speed and knee bend to maintain leverage against defenders.

Trapilo’s frame gives him a natural advantage, allowing him to stay composed under pressure and create challenging angles for pass rushers trying to reach the quarterback.

While his size is undoubtedly an asset, it does come with some limitations to his mobility.

For the Browns, Trapilo represents the type of high-floor prospect that could immediately strengthen their offensive line rotation.

His skills and versatility would allow him to serve as a reliable backup at multiple positions from day one.

More intriguingly, given Cleveland’s run-heavy, zone-based offensive scheme, Trapilo could potentially compete for the starting right tackle position sooner than expected.

