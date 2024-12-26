Analyst Says Browns’ Offense Has Been ‘A Joke’

The Cleveland Browns struggled to get much going on offense on Sunday.

Unfortunately, that has been a common issue this season.

Deshaun Watson didn’t succeed in this offense, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson hasn’t been much better.

Only Jameis Winston could consistently move the chains, but his turnover issues are also a major concern.

That’s why Browns analyst Nick Pedone isn’t particularly satisfied with Ken Dorsey’s job.

In the latest edition of the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show, he pointed out that this offense is so outdated that it looked similar to the one Dorsey ran as a quarterback for them almost two decades ago.

“This offense in 2024 looks similar to the offense that Ken Dorsey played in during his time in Cleveland with the Browns. The offense has been a complete joke,” Pedone said.

Myles Garrett wants to see the Browns offense run the ball more? "We've gotten away from that running game! That's a shot at the direction they took this season." –@Reflog_18 "It's been a joke." –@NickPedone12 pic.twitter.com/KNAbEeHVf3 — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) December 26, 2024

He also stated that the Buffalo Bills look like a legitimate Super Bowl contender after they fired him, whereas the Browns have barely been able to keep the chains in motion.

He criticized the team for ignoring the running game, which has been their biggest strength for most of Kevin Stefanski’s era.

Those are all pretty valid points, and the Bills did look much better on offense once they let him go.

However, moving the ball on the ground is difficult when your offensive line is injured and playing poorly.

Nick Chubb’s absence for a large portion of the season also contributed to it, not to mention that Watson wasn’t a threat as a passer.

The Browns will have to evaluate Dorsey’s work and decide whether to keep him around or not, but things haven’t looked very good for him.

NEXT:

Stats Show How Michael Hall Jr. Dominated In Week 16