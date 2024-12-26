Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, December 26, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Stats Show How Michael Hall Jr. Dominated In Week 16

Stats Show How Michael Hall Jr. Dominated In Week 16

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Mike Hall Jr. #51 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns didn’t find much success on offense in their previous game.

Nevertheless, their defense did a solid job for the most part.

That was particularly true with Michael Hall Jr.

The rookie defensive tackle finally showcased a glimpse of his skills, having the best game of his young career.

As pointed out by PFF CLE Browns on X, he logged the sixth-best PFF grade (80.8) among all defensive linemen in the league.

He was also third against the run (81.8), logged 1.0 sacks, and had two tackles for loss.

Needless to say, this was a much-needed strong performance by the talented tackle.

His rookie season has been full of struggles and controversies.

First, he was suspended for the first five games of the season over violating the league’s conduct policy.

Then, he got hurt shortly after making his season debut.

The Browns could use plenty of help at defensive tackle, and Hall has an opportunity to prove that he can be a strong contributor in that regard for years to come.

Otherwise, the team will most likely be obliged to address that need in the offseason, whether in the NFL Draft or free agency.

At least Hall has the skills to become an impactful tackle at the next level.

There’s not much time left this season to keep proving what he can do, so he’ll have to make the most out of every single snap he plays until the end of the campaign.

NEXT:  10 Browns Players Were Listed On Wednesday's Injury Report
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation