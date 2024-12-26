Stats Show How Michael Hall Jr. Dominated In Week 16

The Cleveland Browns didn’t find much success on offense in their previous game.

Nevertheless, their defense did a solid job for the most part.

That was particularly true with Michael Hall Jr.

The rookie defensive tackle finally showcased a glimpse of his skills, having the best game of his young career.

As pointed out by PFF CLE Browns on X, he logged the sixth-best PFF grade (80.8) among all defensive linemen in the league.

He was also third against the run (81.8), logged 1.0 sacks, and had two tackles for loss.

Michael Hall Jr. among DI in Week 16: 🟠 80.8 PFF grade (6th)

🟤 81.8 run defense grade (3rd)

🟠 1.0 sack

🟤 2 TFLs pic.twitter.com/HNyZH6OWOb — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) December 24, 2024

Needless to say, this was a much-needed strong performance by the talented tackle.

His rookie season has been full of struggles and controversies.

First, he was suspended for the first five games of the season over violating the league’s conduct policy.

Then, he got hurt shortly after making his season debut.

The Browns could use plenty of help at defensive tackle, and Hall has an opportunity to prove that he can be a strong contributor in that regard for years to come.

Otherwise, the team will most likely be obliged to address that need in the offseason, whether in the NFL Draft or free agency.

At least Hall has the skills to become an impactful tackle at the next level.

There’s not much time left this season to keep proving what he can do, so he’ll have to make the most out of every single snap he plays until the end of the campaign.

