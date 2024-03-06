Browns Nation

Analyst Says Browns Should Inquire About Star Chiefs Defender

By

A #16 decal on the back of the Kansas City Chiefs helmet pays tribute to Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who died this week at the age of 87. The Green Bay Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs in the third preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly in the market for a defensive tackle.

They already had one of the strongest defensive lines in the league, but all things could get better.

That’s especially true if you consider the caliber of free-agent DTs who could be available by the start of the league year.

Needless to say, Chris Jones is the biggest name who could be up for grabs.

The Kansas City Chiefs used the franchise tag on CB L’Jarius Sneed, all but making Jones a free agent.

With that in mind, Browns insider Tony Grossi stated that the Browns should be all over Jones as soon as free agency starts, stating that he should be the first guy they call when the clock strikes zero (via ESPN Cleveland).

Of course, Jones would be perhaps the most sought-after defensive player in the league, and the Chiefs are reportedly eager to work things out with their superstar defender.

That’s why GM Andrew Berry and the whole Browns’ brass will have to work overtime to make sure to get him under contract.

The prospect of having two perennial Defensive Player of the Year studs lining up on the defensive line is mouth-watering.

Jones and Myles Garrett wreaking havoc on the line of scrimmage would instantly turn the Browns’ defense into the best in the league by a significant margin.

It’s a long-shot, but not even trying to get him would be a massive disservice to Jim Schwartz’s defense and the organization as a whole.

