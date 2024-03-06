Browns Nation

Analyst Links Elite Defender To The Browns

By

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will be in the market for a defensive tackle.

Fortunately for them, one of the best in business will be available.

The Miami Dolphins didn’t use the franchise tag on star Christian Wilkins, all but making him an unrestricted free agent.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah questioned that decision, adding that it would be great to see him lining up next to Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby or the Browns’ Myles Garrett.

Needless to say, Antonio Pierce could definitely look to build his roster around the defense, and adding that kind of talent to the line would give them a big edge in that tough division.

As for the Browns, Wilkins used to be teammates with Deshaun Watson and they have the same agent, and the prospect of teaming up with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and playing under the Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year could be enticing.

The Browns are also expected to show an interest in Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones.

However, even though he’s the best defensive free agent in this class, he might be out of the team’s price range, so perhaps it would be smarter to focus all of their attention on a more feasible target, such as Wilkins.

The Browns had one of the best defenses in the league under Jim Schwartz last season, and signing Wilkins could make them more dominant on the defensive line, if that’s even possible.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

