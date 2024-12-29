Analyst Says Browns Will Add ‘At Least’ 1 QB This Offseason To Roster

The Cleveland Browns need to get through this season as soon as possible.

They’ve been eliminated from playoff contention for a while now, and with just three wins on the season, things aren’t particularly smooth between the team and the fan base.

Notably, that also seems to be the case with some veteran players.

Star LG Joel Bitonio admitted that he’s considering retirement and might not be back if the team decides to go through a rebuild.

The same goes for Myles Garrett, who recently pressured the front office by stating that he wants to see a clear path toward contention.

That’s why the team plans to add at least another quarterback to their roster.

According to a report by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the team will do so through free agency or the NFL Draft.

On today’s edition of JJ’s Journal, @jjones9 has the latest on Deshaun Watson and the QB situation in Cleveland, and @brockvereen gives his thoughts. pic.twitter.com/5Xga6nABP2 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 29, 2024

They reportedly don’t know if Deshaun Watson will be healthy enough to play in Week 1.

And even if that’s the case, they’re unsure whether he should be the starter.

Watson isn’t going anywhere, and his decision to restructure his contract with the organization only makes it seem more obvious.

Multiple options will be available in free agency, starting with Kirk Cousins, Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Sam Darnold, and potentially Aaron Rodgers.

They could also trade up to get Cam Ward in the NFL Draft.

Whatever the case, they’ve figured out they cannot go on like this if they want to return to the playoffs.

