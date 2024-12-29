Insider Reveals How Browns’ Front Office Responded To Myles Garrett’s Warning

The Cleveland Browns might have a bit of a crisis on their hands.

At least, that’s how their fans feel.

To cap off a disappointing season, superstar defensive end Myles Garrett put the front office on notice, or so he tried.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year hinted at potentially wanting out if they didn’t show him a clear plan to become a Super Bowl contender.

Needless to say, it didn’t take long before the fans sounded the alarms.

Nevertheless, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the front office was rather unmoved by his threats:

“The fact that Garrett stated publicly last week that he might want out if the Browns can’t show him a blueprint for contending in 2025 didn’t rattle the walls of the Browns’ facility,” Cabot said

Of course, the front office cannot overreact to players’ statements.

Then again, it’s Myles Garrett we’re talking about.

They will have to sit down and assess the situation thoroughly.

They’re not far off from contending, but they need to make some significant tweaks to their roster to get back on track.

Also, even if they do so, their roster is up in age, so they might not be able to sustain their Super Bowl window for long.

That means they could be better off moving on from Garrett now than in the future.

Garrett’s trade value might be at an all-time high at the moment.

No one would want to part ways with a player of his caliber.

Still, they could get the kind of elite trade package that most teams could use to revamp their roster and immediately get back on track to being a contender.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Jameis Winston's Status For Sunday's Game