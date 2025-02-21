Browns Nation

Thursday, February 20, 2025
Analyst Says Commonly Proposed Roster Move For Browns Would ‘Make No Sense’

Ernesto Cova
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a perfect opportunity to rebuild their roster.

With Myles Garrett looking to get out of Northeast Ohio, they could likely get a couple of first-round picks to add more talent.

They could then shed plenty of money off their books by moving on from their aging veterans, and while that might lead to losing some games in the short term, it could be the wisest and most proven path to contention.

Nevertheless, Browns analyst Jeff Lloyd just doesn’t see that happening.

As much as some fans and experts believe that’s the way to go, Lloyd thinks there’s no way that GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski would go along with that, as it would hurt their careers.

Of course, that makes perfect sense.

At the end of the day, numbers don’t lie, and having those losing seasons on their résumé isn’t what they want.

Also, following a three-win season, they will be under pressure to win and be in the spotlight from day one, even if Jimmy Haslam has always had their backs.

There are no guarantees in this league.

A team owner can promise to stick by your side through some losing seasons if that means getting things on the right path, but he can show you the door if things go wrong in an instant.

The Browns need to think about what’s best for the organization, but that might not be what’s best for their current brass.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation