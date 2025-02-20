Browns Predicted To Sign Former Pro Bowl QB This Offseason

Kirk Cousins’ NFL journey has taken quite a turn and he now will potentially be facing an exit from Atlanta after just one season into his $180 million contract.

The Cleveland Browns will likely be exploring veteran quarterback options this offseason, with Cousins emerging as an intriguing possibility.

His tenure with the Minnesota Vikings showcased more flash than consistency but he might be exactly what Cleveland needs.

If Atlanta decides to part ways with him, Cousins could be available at a bargain price, making him an attractive option for teams seeking quarterback depth.

CBS analyst Cody Benjamin predicts that the Browns will sign former Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason.

“Another year removed from the injury might help him rediscover his touch, but it’s safe to wonder how much juice he has left in his arm. More steady than spectacular during a six-year run with the Minnesota Vikings, he’s at least likely to come at a discount, given the Falcons will be absorbing a hefty price if/when they release him. Prediction: Signs one-year, $1.5 million deal with Cleveland Browns,” Benjamin said.

Cousins’ story in Atlanta didn’t unfold as planned. Initially viewed as the missing piece for a playoff run, his season took an unexpected turn when he lost his starting role to Michael Penix Jr. late in 2024.

Coming back from a torn Achilles, Cousins battled consistency issues, raising questions about his remaining potential.

Yet, there’s optimism that an additional year of recovery could help him return to form.

The track record for quarterbacks returning from Achilles injuries shows improved performance in their second year back, offering hope for Cousins’ future.

While the Atlanta Falcons seem ready to move in a different direction, the Browns might see an opportunity worth taking.

With Deshaun Watson recovering from an ACL injury, Cleveland needs a dependable quarterback option.

