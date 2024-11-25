Analyst Says Deshaun Watson Should ‘Never Play Another Snap’ For Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback saga continues to unfold, with Deshaun Watson’s injury-plagued tenure raising serious questions about the team’s future.

Since signing his massive $230 million fully guaranteed contract, Watson has failed to complete more than seven games in any season.

Now sidelined for the remainder of this year, he remains contractually bound to the Browns through 2026.

In Watson’s absence, Jameis Winston has stepped into the spotlight, delivering two pivotal victories against AFC North rivals Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

These wins have sparked a growing debate among fans and analysts about Watson’s role as the franchise quarterback, with some suggesting his time as a starter should be over.

Bleacher Report’s staff pulled no punches in their assessment:

“Deshaun Watson should never play another snap for Cleveland. The Browns are stuck with the money and the crippling cap hits. That cost is sunk deeper than the Andrea Doria. It was the single worst personnel move in NFL history,” Bleacher Report staff said.

The Thursday night victory over Pittsburgh offered a glimpse of hope for a fanbase weathering another challenging season.

Though the 2024 Browns have faced their share of adversity, Winston’s leadership has brought renewed optimism.

The 24-19 win demonstrated the team’s potential, even amid ongoing struggles.

Winston’s performance against the Steelers wasn’t flashy – completing 18 of 27 passes for 219 yards with an interception – but it showcased his capability as an NFL starter.

His steady presence could provide the perfect transition as the Browns likely eye a rookie quarterback in the 2025 draft.

While Watson’s substantial contract continues to impact the team’s financial flexibility, the path to contention may not be as distant as it once appeared.

The contrast between Watson’s limited availability and Winston’s recent success has only intensified the scrutiny of the Browns’ front office decision.

That guaranteed money, unprecedented in NFL history, now looms large over the organization’s future plans, serving as a constant reminder of a gamble that has yet to pay off.

