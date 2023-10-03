Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Says Deshaun Watson’s Absence Could Create Problems

Analyst Says Deshaun Watson’s Absence Could Create Problems

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson shocked the Cleveland Browns staff when he said he wasn’t going to play vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

The Clemson product was dealing with a nagging shoulder issue, but he was medically cleared to play, and even HC Kevin Stefanski though he’d suit up.

Stefanski made it loud and clear that it was Watson’s decision not to play, and while he did have his back and stated that he knows his body better than anybody else, it could be a lingering issue within the locker room.

At least, that’s how NFL analyst Craig Carton feels about it.

In the latest edition of his show, he said Watson was at risk of losing his locker room.

Granted that he was taking a big-picture approach and wanted to take care of himself for the future, but it wasn’t the right message to send his teammates.

Likewise, former NFL player Willie Colon told Carton that Watson could get way with this once, but he cannot do this again in the future.

Otherwise, the locker room will start having doubts about his actual leadership.

Watson spent most of the offseason developing rapport and hosting workouts with his teammates, trying to lead by example, so he must have the benefit of the doubt.

Also, we should never question or doubt a player for trying to take care of his body, especially if he doesn’t feel like he can help his team.

But just like Colon said, this cannot be a recurring issue; it’s a one-time thing.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Raves About 1 Browns Position Group After Ravens Game

17 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Notes What Went Wrong Against The Ravens

20 hours ago

Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass in front of Roquan Smith #0 of the Baltimore Ravens and Ronald Darby #28 of the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Has Fiery Reaction After Browns' Loss To Ravens

23 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show Denzel Ward’s Notable Start To The Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Tight End David Njoku (85) during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 29, 2020 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl.

David Njoku Sends Clear Message After Getting Hurt At Home

2 days ago

A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ravens Are Making Notable Signing Ahead Of Browns Game

3 days ago

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns looks for a pass during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Commanders defeated the Browns.

Kevin Stefanski Discusses Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Preparation

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Add Notable Playmaker To The Injury Report

3 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns recovers a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Former Steelers Defender Is In Awe Of The Browns Defense

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

John Harbaugh Shares His Thoughts On Browns Defense

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ravens At Browns Week 4 Predictions

3 days ago

Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

John Harbaugh Comments On Deshaun Watson Potentially Missing Ravens Game

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Makes Clear Statement On His Injury Status

3 days ago

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tony Rizzo Makes Big Projection For Browns Against Lamar Jackson

4 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns recovers a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Grant Delpit Comments On Browns' Defensive Mentality

4 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Speaks On Possibility To Play Sunday

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Discusses His Status For Ravens Game

4 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Anthony Walker Jr. #5 after breaking up a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns LB Sends Clear Message To Roquan Smith

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Defender Responds To Roquan Smith’s Provoking Comments

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during the third quarter of the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Jim Schwartz Comments Browns’ Approach For Lamar Jackson

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Gets Snubbed From AFC Defensive Honor

5 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Myles Garrett's Efficiency At Creating Pressure

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass as he is pressured by Roquan Smith #18 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ravens LB Makes Intense Claim Ahead Of Week 4 Browns Showdown

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Discusses The Browns' Identity After 3 Games

5 days ago

Analyst Raves About 1 Browns Position Group After Ravens Game

No more pages to load