Analyst Says Dorian Thompson-Robinson Is A ‘XFL Quarterback’

The Cleveland Browns’ hopes for an offensive boost with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson fell short in a 24-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The young signal-caller endured a difficult outing, managing only 157 passing yards while throwing two interceptions and taking five sacks.

His performance resulted in a meager 45.8 quarterback rating, prompting NFL analyst Garrett Bush to raise questions about his NFL readiness.

Bush didn’t mince words during his appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” suggesting Thompson-Robinson might be better suited for a different league altogether.

“DTR man, he not no NFL quarterback…. I saw XFL all over that. I know we said we gotta see what we got in him, we know now. That is completely done, that is completely sailed for me. Do you know these guys had zero passing net yards? How do you have zero net passing net yards in the first half?” Bush said.

#UCSS gives their instant reactions to the #Browns taking that L to the #Bengals It might be worse than we thought… ☹️🙁😢https://t.co/ZBMfAXWoEY pic.twitter.com/ngSfMCCoqp — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) December 23, 2024

Thompson-Robinson’s inexperience was evident throughout the game.

His tendency to abandon the pocket prematurely created additional challenges for the offensive line and led to several errant throws.

The Browns had turned to DTR hoping to reduce turnovers after Jameis Winston’s stint as starter, which saw him throw 12 interceptions across seven starts, despite occasional flashes of brilliance on deep passes.

The situation remains unchanged despite Thompson-Robinson’s struggles against the Bengals and Bush’s pointed criticism.

With Winston sidelined by a shoulder injury and Bailey Zappe serving as the backup during the game, Coach Stefanski remains committed to Thompson-Robinson as the team’s starting quarterback.

He recently mentioned that he had no interest in making a change at quarterback.

Thompson-Robinson’s performance against the Bengals may have raised concerns, but the team’s commitment to his growth suggests they see potential beyond his current struggles.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Believes Dorian Thompson-Robinson Is Getting Better