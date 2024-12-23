Kevin Stefanski Believes Dorian Thompson-Robinson Is Getting Better

The Cleveland Browns made a switch at quarterback on Sunday, starting second-year player Dorian Thompson-Robinson in place of veteran Jameis Winston.

Week 16’s results were very similar to the previous week’s outing as Thompson-Robinson threw multiple interceptions during the Browns’ 24-6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Playing Thompson-Robinson allows the signal-caller to gain experience and improve during a period when the Browns should no longer worry about winning.

Despite having a lackluster performance, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed his thoughts about Thompson-Robinson and what progress he sees out of the quarterback.

“I see a young player that is getting better with reps,” Stefanski said during his press conference about Thompson-Robinson.

For the game, Thompson-Robinson completed 20 of his 34 passes for 157 yards and two interceptions.

Despite making five appearances this season, Thompson-Robinson has yet to throw a touchdown in 68 attempts.

Thompson-Robinson used his feet to help the Browns on Sunday, picking up 49 yards on nine carries.

That was the second-most rushing yards for the team on Sunday, trailing only running back Jerome Ford as he finished with 92 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown.

Cleveland’s primary focus this offseason could be filling the starting quarterback role for 2025.

During the 2024 offseason, the Browns decided to not bring in competition for now-injured starter Deshaun Watson.

This year, Cleveland is expected to find quarterbacks who can push the veteran quarterback for the starting role.

Backup Jameis Winston – who started seven games for the Browns this year – has expressed interest in returning to Cleveland for this competition, and Thompson-Robinson remains under his rookie contract with Cleveland for two more seasons.

