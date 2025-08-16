Analyst Says Eagles Struggled To Contain Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns brought in an exciting rookie class from the 2025 NFL Draft that is showing early promise in camp and could produce foundational pieces on both sides of the ball.

Joint practices against the reigning Super Bowl champions have been a good test to see where the rookies are in their development, and one analyst shared that the Philadelphia Eagles struggled to contain one defender who could make a big impact when the regular season begins.

“[Mason Graham] looked really good in these joint practices. … There was a lot to like about Mason Graham,” Nathan Zegura said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Graham was the anchor of the defense at Michigan, and the Browns liked him enough to trade down and pass on Travis Hunter in the draft.

Graham may not be the superstar prospect many had hoped for, but he has all the tools to be Cleveland’s defensive heart and soul if he lives up to expectations.

The attention he draws should allow not only Myles Garrett but also other pass rushers around him to get to the quarterback, which was a major issue last season.

After Garrett, Za’Darius Smith was the only other Browns player to have more than three sacks last season, and he was traded away during the season.

Philadelphia used a dominant offensive line to win the championship last season, so the fact that Graham was able to make plays against it is already a good sign for his development.

